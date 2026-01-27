Left Menu

Landmark Indo-EU Free Trade Agreement Spurs Innovation and Economic Growth

Luxury automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi celebrate the Indo-EU Free Trade Agreement as a significant move for technological innovation and economic enhancement. While this agreement is heralded as a historic achievement, the companies do not expect immediate changes in vehicle pricing without further details of the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Newdelhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:11 IST
Landmark Indo-EU Free Trade Agreement Spurs Innovation and Economic Growth

The signing of the Indo-EU Free Trade Agreement has been hailed as a transformative moment by major automotive companies like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Stellantis. These companies foresee a significant boost in technological innovation and economic growth as a result of this agreement.

Despite the optimistic outlook, these luxury carmakers have made it clear that there won't be an immediate reduction in car prices. Mercedes-Benz India CEO Santosh Iyer emphasized the need to parse through the fine print before determining any impact on pricing strategies.

Industry leaders, including BMW India President Hardeep Singh Brar, highlight the importance of fair market access and robust supply chains through free trade. However, they stress that price evaluations will depend on an in-depth analysis of the agreement's details once available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026