Couple Arrested for Forcibly Uploading Obscene Videos
A couple, Sonu and Sonia Gupta, were arrested for allegedly recording and uploading obscene videos of a woman without her consent. The police are currently searching for six other individuals involved in the crime. The case highlights issues relating to digital consent and legal consequences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:09 IST
In a shocking incident, authorities on Tuesday detained a couple accused of forcing a woman into videography and distributing her explicit footage online without her consent.
Identified as Sonu and Sonia Gupta, the couple are believed to have committed the crime in August last year, Samta Nagar police confirmed. Six additional suspects are currently on the run.
Legal action, including an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, has been taken as efforts to locate the remaining perpetrators are intensified.
