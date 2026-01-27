Couple Arrested for Forcibly Uploading Obscene Videos

In a shocking incident, authorities on Tuesday detained a couple accused of forcing a woman into videography and distributing her explicit footage online without her consent.

Identified as Sonu and Sonia Gupta, the couple are believed to have committed the crime in August last year, Samta Nagar police confirmed. Six additional suspects are currently on the run.

Legal action, including an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, has been taken as efforts to locate the remaining perpetrators are intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)