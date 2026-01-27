Maize Cultivation Surge: South African Farmers Expand Crops

In a positive turn for South African agriculture, farmers have boosted their maize planting area by 3% this year, reaching a total of 2.67 million hectares, as reported by the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) on Tuesday.

The CEC outlined a 2.8% increase in the area dedicated to white maize, alongside a notable 3.3% expansion in yellow maize cultivation. This growth signifies a steady upwards trajectory for the industry.

Looking ahead, the CEC forecasts that by 2026, farmers are expected to plant 2.67 million hectares for maize, continuing the upward trend from the previous year's 2.60 million hectares.

(With inputs from agencies.)