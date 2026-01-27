Maize Cultivation Surge: South African Farmers Expand Crops
South African farmers have increased their maize planting by 3%, with a total of 2.67 million hectares planted this year, according to the government's Crop Estimates Committee. The area for white maize grew by 2.8%, while yellow maize saw a 3.3% expansion, projecting similar growth into 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:02 IST
In a positive turn for South African agriculture, farmers have boosted their maize planting area by 3% this year, reaching a total of 2.67 million hectares, as reported by the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) on Tuesday.
The CEC outlined a 2.8% increase in the area dedicated to white maize, alongside a notable 3.3% expansion in yellow maize cultivation. This growth signifies a steady upwards trajectory for the industry.
Looking ahead, the CEC forecasts that by 2026, farmers are expected to plant 2.67 million hectares for maize, continuing the upward trend from the previous year's 2.60 million hectares.
