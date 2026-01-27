India & EU Ink 'Mother of All Deals': A New Era of Trade and Growth
The India-European Union free trade agreement, described as a 'historic achievement' by BJP and led by PM Narendra Modi, signifies a major stride towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The deal grants vast access for Indian exports, aiming for growth across various sectors and fostering global economic integration.
The BJP has described the newly signed India-European Union free trade agreement as a 'historic achievement'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'India first' approach as a driving force behind the agreement, which is poised to enhance India's mission for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
This landmark deal promises unprecedented market access for 99% of Indian exports across diverse sectors, including textiles, marine products, and engineering goods, aligning with Modi's vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. The agreement is seen as a strategic breakthrough in global trade engagement.
The agreement also aims to bolster India's talent presence in Europe and expand opportunities for AYUSH practitioners, marking a significant milestone in Indo-EU relations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the deal as a transformative chapter in India's economic journey, announcing unique opportunities for various sectors.
