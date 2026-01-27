India & EU Ink 'Mother of All Deals': A New Era of Trade and Growth

The BJP has described the newly signed India-European Union free trade agreement as a 'historic achievement'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'India first' approach as a driving force behind the agreement, which is poised to enhance India's mission for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

This landmark deal promises unprecedented market access for 99% of Indian exports across diverse sectors, including textiles, marine products, and engineering goods, aligning with Modi's vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. The agreement is seen as a strategic breakthrough in global trade engagement.

The agreement also aims to bolster India's talent presence in Europe and expand opportunities for AYUSH practitioners, marking a significant milestone in Indo-EU relations. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the deal as a transformative chapter in India's economic journey, announcing unique opportunities for various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)