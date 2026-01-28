Philip Glass Withdraws Symphony 'Lincoln' Over Trump-Kennedy Center Name Change

American composer Philip Glass has pulled his Symphony No. 15, titled 'Lincoln,' from its world premiere at the Kennedy Center, citing the center's conflicting values following President Trump's takeover.

The board's decision to rename the institution to the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center has sparked multiple artist withdrawals, with Glass being the latest prominent figure to do so. Critics, including Democrats and Kennedy's family, argue the rebranding undermines Kennedy's legacy.

The symphony, commissioned by the National Symphony Orchestra and the Kennedy Center, was to commemorate 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. Despite recent backing from the board for the name change and Trump's fundraising efforts, many claim politics now overshadow the center's artistic purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)