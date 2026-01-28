Left Menu

Philip Glass Withdraws Symphony 'Lincoln' Over Trump-Kennedy Center Name Change

American composer Philip Glass withdrew his Symphony No. 15 'Lincoln' from the Kennedy Center after it was renamed following President Trump's takeover. The renaming faced criticism, with various artists also withdrawing. The Kennedy Center’s board endorsed the name change, but Glass cited value conflicts for his decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:41 IST
Philip Glass Withdraws Symphony 'Lincoln' Over Trump-Kennedy Center Name Change

American composer Philip Glass has pulled his Symphony No. 15, titled 'Lincoln,' from its world premiere at the Kennedy Center, citing the center's conflicting values following President Trump's takeover.

The board's decision to rename the institution to the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center has sparked multiple artist withdrawals, with Glass being the latest prominent figure to do so. Critics, including Democrats and Kennedy's family, argue the rebranding undermines Kennedy's legacy.

The symphony, commissioned by the National Symphony Orchestra and the Kennedy Center, was to commemorate 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. Despite recent backing from the board for the name change and Trump's fundraising efforts, many claim politics now overshadow the center's artistic purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026