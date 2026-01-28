Left Menu

Global Stock Surge: Earning Season Drives Market Momentum

Global stocks rose for the fifth consecutive session, reaching an intraday record, as the U.S. earnings season gained momentum. Notable performances from Boeing and United Parcel Service impacted the market, while President Trump's tariff threats boosted gold and silver. Investors await key earnings and policy statements this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 01:01 IST
Global Stock Surge: Earning Season Drives Market Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks climbed for the fifth consecutive session, hitting an intraday record on Tuesday. The rise comes as the U.S. earnings season gains traction, with significant activity from companies like Boeing and United Parcel Service, despite plans to cut up to 30,000 jobs this year.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats have lent support to the rally in gold and silver prices. On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed gains, with the former reaching an intraday record as investors awaited major earnings reports and policy statements.

The market is also reacting to geopolitical factors, including concerns over a possible joint U.S.-Japan intervention to manage the yen's devaluation. Analysts are predicting gold prices could reach new highs, driven by a weaker dollar, while crude prices climbed due to weather-related production disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026