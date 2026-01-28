Global Stock Surge: Earning Season Drives Market Momentum

Global stocks climbed for the fifth consecutive session, hitting an intraday record on Tuesday. The rise comes as the U.S. earnings season gains traction, with significant activity from companies like Boeing and United Parcel Service, despite plans to cut up to 30,000 jobs this year.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats have lent support to the rally in gold and silver prices. On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed gains, with the former reaching an intraday record as investors awaited major earnings reports and policy statements.

The market is also reacting to geopolitical factors, including concerns over a possible joint U.S.-Japan intervention to manage the yen's devaluation. Analysts are predicting gold prices could reach new highs, driven by a weaker dollar, while crude prices climbed due to weather-related production disruptions.

