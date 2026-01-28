Adani Power Enhances Electricity Export Amid Bangladesh's Energy Crisis

India's Adani Power has significantly ramped up its electricity exports to Bangladesh, according to data released by both nations. This surge comes amidst strained bilateral relations and criticisms over alleged overpriced supply.

Electricity exports from Adani's Godda plant in India's Jharkhand state rose nearly 38% annually, reaching 2.25 billion kilowatt-hours in the quarter ending December. This increased Indian electricity to 15.6% of Bangladesh's power mix for the year.

Amid Bangladesh's energy crisis due to declining local gas production, Adani filled the supply gap with a record 8.63 billion kWh. Plans to increase coal imports aim to meet the rising electricity demand, with current shortages causing reliance on costlier oil-fired plants.