Adani Power Enhances Electricity Export Amid Bangladesh's Energy Crisis

Adani Power's electricity exports to Bangladesh have surged despite strained bilateral relations and concerns over pricing. These exports, crucial to Bangladesh due to gas shortages, have increased significantly from Adani's Godda plant in Jharkhand. Bangladesh plans to boost coal imports to meet its growing energy demand.

Updated: 28-01-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 14:59 IST
Adani Power Enhances Electricity Export Amid Bangladesh's Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Adani Power has significantly ramped up its electricity exports to Bangladesh, according to data released by both nations. This surge comes amidst strained bilateral relations and criticisms over alleged overpriced supply.

Electricity exports from Adani's Godda plant in India's Jharkhand state rose nearly 38% annually, reaching 2.25 billion kilowatt-hours in the quarter ending December. This increased Indian electricity to 15.6% of Bangladesh's power mix for the year.

Amid Bangladesh's energy crisis due to declining local gas production, Adani filled the supply gap with a record 8.63 billion kWh. Plans to increase coal imports aim to meet the rising electricity demand, with current shortages causing reliance on costlier oil-fired plants.

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

