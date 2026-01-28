Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Advances to Australian Open Semi-Finals with Dominant Win

Defending champion Jannik Sinner defeated American Ben Shelton in straight sets to advance to the Australian Open semi-finals. Sinner will face Novak Djokovic next. Sinner showcased tactical brilliance and resilience throughout the match, maintaining his unbeaten record against Shelton while moving closer to a third Melbourne title.

Jannik Sinner

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has powered his way into the Australian Open semi-finals with a commanding victory over American eighth seed Ben Shelton. Sinner took the match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, showcasing his tactical proficiency and resilience on the court.

The second seed is on track for a third consecutive title at Melbourne Park, and his latest triumph against Shelton marks his ninth straight win over the American, all without dropping a set. Sinner's strategic play included an impressive shot that sailed around the net post, helping him secure a crucial break in the fourth game of the opening set.

Despite a spirited challenge from Shelton, who briefly found momentum with a breakpoint opportunity early in the second set, Sinner maintained control to close out the match. The win sets up an anticipated semi-final matchup with 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

