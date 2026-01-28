Left Menu

Understanding the Market: Metal Prices and Unexpected Closures

This content delves into the current metal prices detailing specific rates for copper, brass, aluminum, and other materials measured in rupees per kilogram including GST. It also notes the closure of the sugar market in honor of Ajit Pawar's passing and provides information on black pepper and coconut oil rates.

Understanding the Market: Metal Prices and Unexpected Closures
The latest figures on metal prices offer a comprehensive overview of the copper, brass, and aluminum markets, with rates expressed in rupees per kilogram inclusive of GST. Key items include copper cable scrap priced at 1208 and aluminum rod at 335.

Additionally, the market faced an unexpected closure to mourn the death of Ajit Pawar, impacting sugar trading. No rates were provided, marking a pause in regular activity.

Among other commodities, black pepper is quoted at 711/811 and coconut oil in Mumbai sees a significant rate at 45,000. These figures reflect the vibrant and fluctuating landscape of the commodity market.

