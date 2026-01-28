Aparna and Prateek Yadav's Personal Drama Resolved: A Social Media Saga

In a dramatic turn of events, Prateek Yadav, husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, announced on social media that all issues with his wife have been sorted out. Prateek, step-brother to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, had earlier accused his wife of being family-destroying and fame-seeking.

The couple's dispute surfaced publicly in January through a heated social media exchange where Prateek expressed intentions of divorcing Aparna due to personal grievances. However, Prateek has now taken to Instagram, stating that the conflicts have been resolved amicably.

Aparna Yadav, who transitioned from Samajwadi Party to BJP in 2022, remains a significant political figure in Uttar Pradesh, serving as vice chairperson of the state women's commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)