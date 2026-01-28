Left Menu

Aparna and Prateek Yadav's Personal Drama Resolved: A Social Media Saga

Prateek Yadav, husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, has resolved his disputes with her after previously announcing plans for divorce. Following a heated public dispute described on social media in January, the couple have reconciled. Aparna, who joined BJP in 2022, remains a political figure in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: 28-01-2026 16:44 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Prateek Yadav, husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, announced on social media that all issues with his wife have been sorted out. Prateek, step-brother to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, had earlier accused his wife of being family-destroying and fame-seeking.

The couple's dispute surfaced publicly in January through a heated social media exchange where Prateek expressed intentions of divorcing Aparna due to personal grievances. However, Prateek has now taken to Instagram, stating that the conflicts have been resolved amicably.

Aparna Yadav, who transitioned from Samajwadi Party to BJP in 2022, remains a significant political figure in Uttar Pradesh, serving as vice chairperson of the state women's commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

