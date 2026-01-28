Sunsure Energy Powers Noida Hospital, Leading Green Transition in Healthcare

Sunsure Energy, a leading provider of round-the-clock renewable energy solutions in India, has initiated a landmark project by supplying solar power to Max Healthcare Institute Limited's Super Speciality Hospital in Noida. This project is underlined by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) aimed at cost savings and reducing carbon emissions.

The energy will be sourced from Sunsure's 15 MW solar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot area. This agreement showcases Sunsure's capability to deliver high-quality renewable energy rapidly and reliably. By adopting solar energy, Max Healthcare expects an indicative 50% reduction in energy costs alongside a significant reduction in reliance on traditional energy sources.

Sunsure Energy, under the leadership of Founder, CEO, and Chairman Mr. Shashank Sharma, continues to expand its footprint in Uttar Pradesh with ambitious plans to scale operations. The company is backed by considerable investment and is on track to make substantial impacts within India's healthcare and industrial sectors through sustainable energy solutions.

