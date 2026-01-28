Left Menu

Sunsure Energy Powers Noida Hospital, Leading Green Transition in Healthcare

Sunsure Energy has commenced solar energy delivery to Max Healthcare's Super Speciality Hospital in Noida, achieving significant cost savings and CO₂ reduction. This venture reflects Sunsure's growing influence in India's renewable energy sector, particularly in healthcare, supported by its strategic 'UP Shakti' initiative in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:14 IST
Sunsure Energy Powers Noida Hospital, Leading Green Transition in Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sunsure Energy, a leading provider of round-the-clock renewable energy solutions in India, has initiated a landmark project by supplying solar power to Max Healthcare Institute Limited's Super Speciality Hospital in Noida. This project is underlined by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) aimed at cost savings and reducing carbon emissions.

The energy will be sourced from Sunsure's 15 MW solar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot area. This agreement showcases Sunsure's capability to deliver high-quality renewable energy rapidly and reliably. By adopting solar energy, Max Healthcare expects an indicative 50% reduction in energy costs alongside a significant reduction in reliance on traditional energy sources.

Sunsure Energy, under the leadership of Founder, CEO, and Chairman Mr. Shashank Sharma, continues to expand its footprint in Uttar Pradesh with ambitious plans to scale operations. The company is backed by considerable investment and is on track to make substantial impacts within India's healthcare and industrial sectors through sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026