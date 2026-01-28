Left Menu

Daylight Shooting Rocks Mohali: Man Killed Near SSP Office

A man was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants near the SSP's office in Mohali, Punjab. The victim was attacked while visiting a court with his wife. The police have cordoned off the area for forensic examination, and further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:04 IST
Daylight Shooting Rocks Mohali: Man Killed Near SSP Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday as two unidentified assailants fatally shot a man near the SSP's office. The attack occurred while the victim was attending court proceedings with his wife.

Upon the shooting, police swiftly cordoned off the area, ensuring forensic experts could meticulously gather evidence from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement authorities awaiting further details to piece together the circumstances of this brazen daytime attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026