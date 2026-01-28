Daylight Shooting Rocks Mohali: Man Killed Near SSP Office
A man was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants near the SSP's office in Mohali, Punjab. The victim was attacked while visiting a court with his wife. The police have cordoned off the area for forensic examination, and further details are awaited.
Updated: 28-01-2026 17:04 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday as two unidentified assailants fatally shot a man near the SSP's office. The attack occurred while the victim was attending court proceedings with his wife.
Upon the shooting, police swiftly cordoned off the area, ensuring forensic experts could meticulously gather evidence from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement authorities awaiting further details to piece together the circumstances of this brazen daytime attack.
