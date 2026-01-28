Daylight Shooting Rocks Mohali: Man Killed Near SSP Office

A shocking incident unfolded in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday as two unidentified assailants fatally shot a man near the SSP's office. The attack occurred while the victim was attending court proceedings with his wife.

Upon the shooting, police swiftly cordoned off the area, ensuring forensic experts could meticulously gather evidence from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement authorities awaiting further details to piece together the circumstances of this brazen daytime attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)