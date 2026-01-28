China and EU: Partners in Multipolar World
China's foreign minister emphasized the partnership between China and the European Union, highlighting shared positions on global multipolarity and the ability to resolve trade disputes through dialogue in a call with the French president's diplomatic adviser.
- Country:
- China
China's foreign minister has underscored the strategic partnership between China and the European Union, rather than viewing them as rivals, during a phone conversation with the French president's diplomatic adviser, according to Xinhua, China's state-run news agency.
Both China and the EU share similar perspectives on encouraging a multipolar world, and this mutual understanding facilitates dialogue-based resolution of trade disputes, stated Wang Yi during the call with France's Emmanuel Bonne.
This dialogue signals an ongoing commitment to collaborative international relations between China and the EU, focusing on shared global challenges and economic cooperation.
