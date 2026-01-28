Left Menu

China and EU: Partners in Multipolar World

China's foreign minister emphasized the partnership between China and the European Union, highlighting shared positions on global multipolarity and the ability to resolve trade disputes through dialogue in a call with the French president's diplomatic adviser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign minister has underscored the strategic partnership between China and the European Union, rather than viewing them as rivals, during a phone conversation with the French president's diplomatic adviser, according to Xinhua, China's state-run news agency.

Both China and the EU share similar perspectives on encouraging a multipolar world, and this mutual understanding facilitates dialogue-based resolution of trade disputes, stated Wang Yi during the call with France's Emmanuel Bonne.

This dialogue signals an ongoing commitment to collaborative international relations between China and the EU, focusing on shared global challenges and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

