Left Menu

Jharkhand's Civic Poll Frenzy: Parties Rally Amidst EVM Debate

Political parties in Jharkhand intensify preparations for the upcoming municipal elections across 48 urban local bodies. Parties debate over alliance and poll strategies amidst controversies over voting methods. Over 43 lakh voters are set to participate in the elections scheduled for February 23, with results on February 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:03 IST
Jharkhand's Civic Poll Frenzy: Parties Rally Amidst EVM Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand, political parties have ramped up their preparations for municipal elections in 48 urban local bodies, following the announcement of the civic election schedule.

Set for February 23, these non-party basis elections are not held on traditional party symbols, but candidates are still backed by political groups. Major parties like the JMM, Congress, and BJP are strategizing their support and alliances for the mayoral and chairperson positions.

The BJP is keen on contesting all seats, prioritizing single candidate representation from the NDA in each. Amidst demands for party-based elections and EVM usage, the Soren government's decision to use ballot papers for the 1,087 wards is facing criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026