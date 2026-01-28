Jharkhand's Civic Poll Frenzy: Parties Rally Amidst EVM Debate

In Jharkhand, political parties have ramped up their preparations for municipal elections in 48 urban local bodies, following the announcement of the civic election schedule.

Set for February 23, these non-party basis elections are not held on traditional party symbols, but candidates are still backed by political groups. Major parties like the JMM, Congress, and BJP are strategizing their support and alliances for the mayoral and chairperson positions.

The BJP is keen on contesting all seats, prioritizing single candidate representation from the NDA in each. Amidst demands for party-based elections and EVM usage, the Soren government's decision to use ballot papers for the 1,087 wards is facing criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)