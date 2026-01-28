Novo Nordisk’s Advertising Blitz to Capture U.S. Market Share

Novo Nordisk has invested almost $500 million in U.S. advertising for its GLP-1 drugs Wegovy and Ozempic during the initial nine months of 2025, significantly outspending its rival Eli Lilly. Data indicates a strategic effort to gain market share amid competition and supply stability.

According to MediaRadar's unreported data, Novo Nordisk allocated an estimated $316 million to U.S. promotions for Wegovy—a weight-loss drug—and $169 million for Ozempic—an anti-diabetes medication—surpassing last year's figures by 54% and 44%, respectively. Eli Lilly allocated $131 million on obesity treatment Zepbound and $83 million on the diabetes drug Mounjaro.

The expenditure gap underscores an intensified race between these pharmaceutical giants as they vie for dominance. With the advertising push reflecting improved drug availability, Novo Nordisk plans to continue its direct-to-consumer marketing, despite varying insurance coverage, underscoring the unusual U.S. practice of advertising prescription drugs.