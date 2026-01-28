Left Menu

Novo Nordisk’s Advertising Blitz to Capture U.S. Market Share

Novo Nordisk spent nearly $500 million on advertising GLP-1 drugs Wegovy and Ozempic in the U.S. through 2025, targeting market share gains over rival Eli Lilly. Data shows increased spending amidst supply stabilization and competition with Lilly's Zepbound, which gained a market edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:36 IST
Novo Nordisk’s Advertising Blitz to Capture U.S. Market Share
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has invested almost $500 million in U.S. advertising for its GLP-1 drugs Wegovy and Ozempic during the initial nine months of 2025, significantly outspending its rival Eli Lilly. Data indicates a strategic effort to gain market share amid competition and supply stability.

According to MediaRadar's unreported data, Novo Nordisk allocated an estimated $316 million to U.S. promotions for Wegovy—a weight-loss drug—and $169 million for Ozempic—an anti-diabetes medication—surpassing last year's figures by 54% and 44%, respectively. Eli Lilly allocated $131 million on obesity treatment Zepbound and $83 million on the diabetes drug Mounjaro.

The expenditure gap underscores an intensified race between these pharmaceutical giants as they vie for dominance. With the advertising push reflecting improved drug availability, Novo Nordisk plans to continue its direct-to-consumer marketing, despite varying insurance coverage, underscoring the unusual U.S. practice of advertising prescription drugs.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026