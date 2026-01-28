Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Chitrakoot

In a shocking development, Chitrakoot district police discovered the body of an unidentified young woman by the roadside at Biruram Purwa. Locals reported the finding, prompting swift law enforcement response.

Preliminary examinations have revealed the woman, estimated to be in her early twenties, sustained facial injuries, allegedly inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. Senior police officials, including the additional superintendent, have been involved in the investigation.

Authorities are now focused on identifying the deceased and unraveling the mystery behind her untimely demise, as a field unit team analyzes the crime scene for further clues.

