Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Chitrakoot

A woman's body was discovered by the roadside in Chitrakoot district, prompting an investigation by local police. The deceased, believed to be aged 20–21, bore injuries indicating an attack with a sharp-edged weapon. Authorities are working to determine her identity and the events leading to her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitrakoot | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:12 IST
In a shocking development, Chitrakoot district police discovered the body of an unidentified young woman by the roadside at Biruram Purwa. Locals reported the finding, prompting swift law enforcement response.

Preliminary examinations have revealed the woman, estimated to be in her early twenties, sustained facial injuries, allegedly inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. Senior police officials, including the additional superintendent, have been involved in the investigation.

Authorities are now focused on identifying the deceased and unraveling the mystery behind her untimely demise, as a field unit team analyzes the crime scene for further clues.

