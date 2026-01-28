Tagros Expands Global Reach with Bayer AG Acquisition

In a significant move to bolster its global presence, India's Tagros has acquired Bayer AG's Flubendiamide business assets. The acquisition spans regions across Latin America, EMEA, and APAC, allowing Tagros access to over 25 countries.

The acquisition includes globally renowned trademarks such as BELT, FAME, and TIHAN, offering Indian farmers access to superior Diamide-based insecticide products for various crops including rice and cotton. This development is poised to improve the availability and quality of advanced formulations for Indian agriculture.

Moreover, the acquisition enhances Tagros' leadership in the Diamide insecticide sector, marking a strategic entry into the B2C formulations market with its new entity Arqivo. The move is a key step in supporting sustainable farm practices and boosting agricultural productivity worldwide.