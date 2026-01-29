Arctic Alliances: US-Denmark-Greenland Security Talks Commence amid Geopolitical Tensions

Arctic security discussions have officially begun between the US, Denmark, and Greenland. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the talks on Wednesday, intending to create strategic alliances amid threats from Russia and China.

The initiative comes after previous high-level meetings in Washington, where Europe pushed back against President Trump's calls to annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. Despite tense US-European relations, the involved parties are establishing a working group to mediate differences and eventually reach a beneficial deal.

Further complicating matters, recent weeks saw Trump retracting his military threats and tariff plans against Denmark following framework agreements. As details remain scarce, Secretary Rubio emphasized focusing on diplomacy, steering clear of media spectacles for the sake of successful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)