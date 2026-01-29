Left Menu

IP University Launches 24 New Courses, Opens Admissions for 2026-27

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has opened admissions for the 2026-27 session, introducing 24 new courses. The initiative was announced at an event with key figures like Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. The application process starts February 2, with offerings in emerging fields such as AI and data science.

Updated: 29-01-2026 00:41 IST
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University announced the opening of its 2026-27 academic session admissions, introducing 24 new courses. The event saw participation from prominent figures, including Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma. Online applications will commence on February 2.

The University now offers over 43,000 seats distributed across 130 affiliated colleges covering fields like engineering, law, medicine, and new-age areas like artificial intelligence and robotics. Minister Sood highlighted the university's role in making higher education more accessible, contrasting it with past challenges faced by students.

The new academic offerings include courses in Management Studies, Robotics, AI, Clinical Psychology, and more. Admissions will occur through a mix of local and national entrance exams. A one-time application fee of Rs 2,500 applies, and detailed information is available on the university's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

