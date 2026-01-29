Justice for Telangana's Canines: A Call to Action
Animal welfare and environmental activists held a 'terhvi' at the India International Centre to mourn the killing of community dogs in Telangana. The event highlighted the failure of animal protection laws and called for justice, accountability, and humane dog management.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 00:43 IST
- India
Animal welfare activists and environmentalists gathered at the India International Centre for a 'terhvi' to mourn the mass killing of community dogs in Telangana.
The ceremony, held on January 27, sought to demand accountability and enforce animal protection laws amid rising organized violence against animals.
Activists decried the institutional apathy and called for recognition of community animals as vital societal members, while urging for justice and humane solutions.
