Saudi Arabia Eyes Expansion of Premium Residency Program

Saudi Arabia is contemplating extending its premium residency program to attract a broader range of individuals, including superyacht owners, real estate investors, and top-tier students, according to inside sources. This initiative aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 plan, seeking to diversify the kingdom's economy beyond oil reliance and drive socio-economic transformation.

The premium residency scheme, currently available to high-earning executives and specialists, offers various benefits such as visa-free entry and family sponsorship. This expansion aims to lure wealthy visitors to luxury Red Sea resorts and flagship developments, like the $60 billion Diriyah project in Riyadh.

This move is part of broader efforts to make Saudi Arabia more appealing to foreign investors and visitors. Eased restrictions on alcohol for non-Muslim residents and new property ownership rules for non-Saudis further underscore the kingdom's strategic transformation.

