Left Menu

Delhi High Court Judge Recuses from High-Profile Family Trust Dispute

Justice Vikas Mahajan stepped away from a case involving Rani Kapur's claims of fraudulent trust formation to deprive her of assets. The case revolves around the RK Family Trust overseen by her daughter-in-law and involves complex family dynamics following her son Sunjay Kapur's passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:37 IST
Delhi High Court Judge Recuses from High-Profile Family Trust Dispute
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Vikas Mahajan of the Delhi High Court has recused himself from a pivotal civil suit concerning Rani Kapur, mother of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

Rani Kapur filed the lawsuit alleging the creation of a "fraudulent family trust" that denies her rightful control over her estate. The case, implicating her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and including the children of actor Karisma Kapoor, will be reassigned to another bench for further hearings.

Kapur claims the trust, known as the RK Family Trust, formed without her consent, stripped her of assets amidst failing health. She argues efforts were made to manipulate her estate under false pretenses, incorporating disputed document signings and misrepresentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026