Delhi High Court Judge Recuses from High-Profile Family Trust Dispute

Justice Vikas Mahajan of the Delhi High Court has recused himself from a pivotal civil suit concerning Rani Kapur, mother of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

Rani Kapur filed the lawsuit alleging the creation of a "fraudulent family trust" that denies her rightful control over her estate. The case, implicating her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and including the children of actor Karisma Kapoor, will be reassigned to another bench for further hearings.

Kapur claims the trust, known as the RK Family Trust, formed without her consent, stripped her of assets amidst failing health. She argues efforts were made to manipulate her estate under false pretenses, incorporating disputed document signings and misrepresentation.

