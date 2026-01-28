Left Menu

Congress Leadership Urges Focus on Oppressed in State Meetings

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi conducted separate review meetings with party representatives from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. Emphasis was placed on advocating for oppressed groups, including youth, women, and farmers. Further planning sessions were promised to enhance advocacy efforts and address aspirations of all societal sections.

In a decisive move, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi convened separate strategic meetings on Wednesday with state-level party officials from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. The meetings aimed to bolster advocacy for marginalized groups across these regions.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, who attended both meetings, highlighted the emphasis on empowering oppressed communities. The state-level reviews were focused on addressing the justice gaps faced by various societal groups, including the youth, women, farmers, and students.

Leaders stressed the importance of aligning with public aspirations. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari and other key figures discussed strategic plans, while parallel discussions in Jharkhand aimed at refining the party's approach to governance and grassroots engagement. Plans for future reviews were also outlined.

