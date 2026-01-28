Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency: A Lucrative Pathway for Global Elite
Saudi Arabia plans to expand its premium residency program to attract superyacht owners, property investors in Vision 2030 projects, and top students. This move is part of Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment. High earners in health and science already benefit from the program.
Saudi Arabia is considering an expansion of its premium residency program aimed at attracting global elites, including superyacht owners and top students.
This initiative aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, designed to diversify the kingdom's economy beyond oil and bolster tourism and foreign investment.
Currently, the program offers benefits such as visa-free entry and the ability to extend residency benefits to family members, catering to executives and specialized professionals in health and science sectors.
