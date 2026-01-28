Mild Tremor Jolts Bidar Villages, No Need for Panic, Say Officials

On Wednesday, a mild earthquake measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale was reported in the villages of Huchukanahalli and Seerakatahalli in Bidar taluk. The tremors were confined to a radius of approximately 1 km, sparking concern among the local population.

Residents described an unusual sound coming from the ground during the incident, which led to panic despite the earthquake's low intensity. In response, the Bidar Tahsildar and local officials visited the affected areas to evaluate the situation. Officials reassured the community, emphasizing that the tremor posed no significant threat.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) underscored the low seismic intensity, noting that the tremor's effects could extend within a 15-20 km radius but posed no harm to the community. The area, identified as Seismic Zone II, is devoid of significant structural concerns, reinforcing officials' assurance of safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)