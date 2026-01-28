Left Menu

Mild Tremor Jolts Bidar Villages, No Need for Panic, Say Officials

A minor earthquake of magnitude 1.8 struck Huchukanahalli and Seerakatahalli villages in Bidar, prompting local officials to reassure residents of their safety. Despite a strange sound accompanying the tremor, experts confirmed no risks, citing Seismic Zone II classification and an absence of major structural concerns in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:46 IST
Official logo of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (Photo/@KarnatakaSNDMC). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, a mild earthquake measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale was reported in the villages of Huchukanahalli and Seerakatahalli in Bidar taluk. The tremors were confined to a radius of approximately 1 km, sparking concern among the local population.

Residents described an unusual sound coming from the ground during the incident, which led to panic despite the earthquake's low intensity. In response, the Bidar Tahsildar and local officials visited the affected areas to evaluate the situation. Officials reassured the community, emphasizing that the tremor posed no significant threat.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) underscored the low seismic intensity, noting that the tremor's effects could extend within a 15-20 km radius but posed no harm to the community. The area, identified as Seismic Zone II, is devoid of significant structural concerns, reinforcing officials' assurance of safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

