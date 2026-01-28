Left Menu

Star Health Reports 40% Decline in Q3 Net Profit

Star Health and Allied Insurance reported a 40% decrease in net profit for the third quarter, with earnings dropping to Rs 128 crore. Despite this, the company's gross written premium increased to Rs 4,624 crore. However, investment income saw a slight decline and expenses rose significantly.

Star Health Reports 40% Decline in Q3 Net Profit
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company experienced a significant decline in net profit for the third quarter ending December 2025, with profits dropping by 40% to Rs 128 crore. This marks a sharp decrease from the Rs 215 crore recorded during the same period last year.

Despite the notable drop in profit, the company's gross written premium showed a positive trend, rising to Rs 4,624 crore from Rs 3,796 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter. Total income also increased to Rs 4,445 crore, up from Rs 4,001 crore.

However, the company witnessed a decrease in net income from investment, which fell to Rs 192 crore from Rs 200 crore. Meanwhile, expenses rose to Rs 4,375 crore, up from Rs 3,849 crore in the prior year. Additionally, Star Health's solvency ratio saw a decline, standing at 214% as of December 31, 2025.

