Mamata Banerjee: A Thorn in BJP's Side Over Election Commission's Conduct

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has leveled serious allegations against the central authorities, accusing them of targeting Bengali-speaking individuals in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. She has issued a stern warning, emphasizing that any harm inflicted will provoke a fierce response from her.

Banerjee expressed her objection to Prime Minister Modi's recent comments about the Bangla language. She accused the Election Commission of India of disenfranchising voters under the guise of correcting 'logical discrepancies' in the voter list. Her grievances were aired on social media on National Voters' Day, a day she ironically criticized the Commission for celebrating.

Additionally, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav echoed her sentiments, accusing the Election Commission and BJP of leveraging the Special Intensive Revision exercise to unfairly conduct the National Register of Citizens drive in West Bengal. The upcoming assembly polls in 2026 are anticipated to be contentious, with Banerjee forecasted as a strong contender against the BJP.

