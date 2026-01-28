Unveiling the Shadows: NIA Cracks Down on PFI's Conspiracy

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) broadened its probe into the Popular Front of India (PFI) by seizing significant materials across Kerala. The operation, targeting the PFI's alleged unlawful acts, resulted in searches at nine locations, where digital devices and documents were confiscated.

Registered by the NIA in September 2022, the case revolves around PFI's suspected plot to nurture violent jihad within India, aiming to impose Islamic governance by the year 2047. The investigation revealed that PFI leaders have been endeavoring to incite communal tensions by radicalizing youths and equipping them with weapon training.

PFI's complex structure, featuring 'reporters wing,' 'training wing,' and 'hit teams,' served to perpetuate its agenda. These units harnessed facilities to clandestinely conduct arms training under the guise of physical education. The NIA remains steadfast in its inquiry to dismantle such extremist activities nationwide.

