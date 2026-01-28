Chennai Murder Mystery: Bihar Youth Found in Gunny Bag as Police Unravel Gruesome Crime

A shocking murder has emerged in Chennai's Adyar, where a youth from Bihar was discovered stuffed in a gunny bag near a prominent two-wheeler showroom. Five arrests have been made, and police are intensively searching for the deceased's missing wife and child, feared murdered in a grisly crime.

The case surfaced on January 26 when residents reported a blood-stained gunny bag. Upon inspection, police uncovered the brutally injured body of a man believed to be around 24 years old. Identified as Gaurav Kumar, a Bihar native, he had recently sought employment locally alongside his wife.

CCTV footage revealed suspects on a motorcycle abandoning the body, prompting a detailed investigation. The trail led to a security agency and pointed to Kumar, whose wife and child remain untraceable as authorities search multiple locations. Political leaders have criticized the state government for a collapse in law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)