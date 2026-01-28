Chennai Murder Mystery: Bihar Youth Found in Gunny Bag as Police Unravel Gruesome Crime
A brutal murder was uncovered in Chennai when a body was found in a gunny bag, leading to the arrest of five suspects. The victim, Gaurav Kumar from Bihar, was killed, and his wife and child are missing. Police are intensively searching for their bodies amid political uproar over law and order.
- Country:
- India
A shocking murder has emerged in Chennai's Adyar, where a youth from Bihar was discovered stuffed in a gunny bag near a prominent two-wheeler showroom. Five arrests have been made, and police are intensively searching for the deceased's missing wife and child, feared murdered in a grisly crime.
The case surfaced on January 26 when residents reported a blood-stained gunny bag. Upon inspection, police uncovered the brutally injured body of a man believed to be around 24 years old. Identified as Gaurav Kumar, a Bihar native, he had recently sought employment locally alongside his wife.
CCTV footage revealed suspects on a motorcycle abandoning the body, prompting a detailed investigation. The trail led to a security agency and pointed to Kumar, whose wife and child remain untraceable as authorities search multiple locations. Political leaders have criticized the state government for a collapse in law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)