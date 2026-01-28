Left Menu

MCD Proposes Historic Surplus Budget with Focus on Revamp and Reforms

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has presented a potential surplus budget for 2026-27, targeting savings of Rs 1,200 crore, driven by revenue hikes and spending controls. Key focuses include infrastructure, sanitation, health services, and financial discipline, alongside solid waste management and civic amenity enhancements.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) unveiled what it described as its first potential surplus budget, forecasting savings of approximately Rs 1,200 crore by 2026-27. The budget underscores revenue enhancement, expenditure controls, and comprehensive reforms in governance and infrastructure.

In her statement, Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma highlighted the budget's focus on improving infrastructure, expanding health services, enhancing sanitation, bolstering primary education, and enforcing financial discipline. Significant revenue from property tax and projected collections for the upcoming years were emphasized.

The budget also addresses solid waste management, with operational and planned bio-methanation and biogas plants, and aims to eliminate landfill dumping. Urban infrastructure improvements such as accelerated road repairs, solar energy usage, and public facilities expansion are prominent features. Enhancements in social services and employee welfare are also proposed.

