Kerala vs Karnataka: Language Bill Sparks Regional Tensions

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rebuts Karnataka's concerns about the Malayalam Language Bill, asserting it doesn't infringe linguistic minorities' rights. Karnataka CM Siddaramiah warns of opposition if the bill mandates Malayalam as the first language in Kannada-medium schools, urging Kerala for a more inclusive dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:13 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has dismissed the concerns raised by the Karnataka government regarding the proposed legislation making Malayalam a compulsory first language in the state's schools. In a letter addressed to Karnataka CM Siddaramiah, Vijayan emphasized that the bill does not infringe upon the constitutional rights of linguistic minorities.

Vijayan clarified that the legislation simply offers students the option to study Malayalam alongside their primary language, without imposing it in Kannada-medium schools. He argued that this aligns with the national curriculum, which allows students to choose their preferred language, and highlighted that non-Malayalam speakers are exempt from taking Malayalam exams in senior classes.

While ensuring that minorities can communicate with government offices in their preferred language, Vijayan framed the legislation as a testament to Kerala's dedication to cultural ties and cooperative federalism. This development comes after Karnataka CM Siddaramiah expressed concerns over potential impacts on linguistic rights, urging Kerala for an inclusive approach, warning of opposition if the bill is enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

