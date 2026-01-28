Tensions Simmer in Minneapolis Amid Federal Crackdown

President Donald Trump appeared to signal a readiness to reduce tensions in Minneapolis after a second deadly shooting involving federal immigration agents. However, despite optimistic rhetoric following talks with Minnesota's Democratic leaders, there was little change observed on the ground on Wednesday.

The pressure was palpable as Trump dispatched a senior border adviser to oversee the immigration crackdown in the state. He then made seemingly conciliatory remarks about both Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, claiming a newfound understanding after conversations with them. Despite this, federal immigration enforcement operations persisted, confronting activists in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

During one incident, journalists covering the enforcement were pushed and threatened by officers. Additionally, an event involving Rep. Ilhan Omar saw Trump-supporting activist Anthony Kazmierczak arrested for assault. Meanwhile, the administration faced legal scrutiny over its immigration policies, awaiting a federal court ruling on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)