Left Menu

SBI Secures $250 Million for Global Expansion

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced the successful raising of $250 million through bonds to support its international operations. These unsecured bonds feature a 12-month maturity and a coupon rate linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. The bonds will be issued from the SBI London branch by February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:13 IST
SBI Secures $250 Million for Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has successfully raised $250 million through the issuance of bonds aimed at fueling its foreign business ventures.

This latest financial move involves unsecured bonds with a 12-month maturity period. Investors will benefit from a coupon rate set at 50 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), with quarterly payments made in arrears.

The bonds, set to be issued from SBI's London branch on February 2, 2026, come as part of the bank's strategy to expand and strengthen its international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026