SBI Secures $250 Million for Global Expansion

The State Bank of India (SBI) has successfully raised $250 million through the issuance of bonds aimed at fueling its foreign business ventures.

This latest financial move involves unsecured bonds with a 12-month maturity period. Investors will benefit from a coupon rate set at 50 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), with quarterly payments made in arrears.

The bonds, set to be issued from SBI's London branch on February 2, 2026, come as part of the bank's strategy to expand and strengthen its international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)