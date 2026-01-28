UK's FTSE 100 Faces Pressure Amid Tech Rally in the US

The UK's FTSE 100 index faced a decline on Wednesday, dampened by falling bank and healthcare stocks, while American technology shares soared.

This tech-led rally propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to record highs, although investors were sentimentally reserved ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Also in the fray, luxury shares struggled, while mining and energy stocks saw a positive turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)