UK's FTSE 100 Faces Pressure Amid Tech Rally in the US
The UK's FTSE 100 index experienced a decline due to pressures from banking and healthcare stocks, missing a tech-driven rally that drove US indexes higher. While technology interests surged stateside, healthcare lagged in the UK market. Meanwhile, banks and luxury stocks faced declines, while energy stocks saw gains.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:13 IST
The UK's FTSE 100 index faced a decline on Wednesday, dampened by falling bank and healthcare stocks, while American technology shares soared.
This tech-led rally propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to record highs, although investors were sentimentally reserved ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
Also in the fray, luxury shares struggled, while mining and energy stocks saw a positive turn.
