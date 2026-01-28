Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 Faces Pressure Amid Tech Rally in the US

The UK's FTSE 100 index experienced a decline due to pressures from banking and healthcare stocks, missing a tech-driven rally that drove US indexes higher. While technology interests surged stateside, healthcare lagged in the UK market. Meanwhile, banks and luxury stocks faced declines, while energy stocks saw gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:13 IST
UK's FTSE 100 Faces Pressure Amid Tech Rally in the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index faced a decline on Wednesday, dampened by falling bank and healthcare stocks, while American technology shares soared.

This tech-led rally propelled the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to record highs, although investors were sentimentally reserved ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Also in the fray, luxury shares struggled, while mining and energy stocks saw a positive turn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026