Left Menu

Federal Reserve Holds Steady Amid Inflation and Economic Growth

The U.S. Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates steady, acknowledging continued elevated inflation and robust economic growth. The decision shows division among Fed members, with some advocating for a rate cut. The job market shows signs of stability, though inflation is a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 00:33 IST
Federal Reserve Holds Steady Amid Inflation and Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Reserve opted to maintain current interest rates on Wednesday, highlighting persistent inflation and solid economic growth. Despite the central bank's acknowledgement of the ongoing issues, they provided little clarity on future rate cuts.

This decision saw a rift among Fed policymakers, as some, including Governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran, pushed for a minor rate reduction. Nonetheless, the outcome continues the Fed's policy trajectory initiated during the Biden administration and briefly paused during Trump's tenure.

While inflation remains a focal point, signs of job market stabilization brought some relief. The labor market, though improving, is influenced by stricter immigration policies. Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to discuss these developments further at a press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026