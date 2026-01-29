Federal Reserve Holds Steady Amid Inflation and Economic Growth

The U.S. Federal Reserve opted to maintain current interest rates on Wednesday, highlighting persistent inflation and solid economic growth. Despite the central bank's acknowledgement of the ongoing issues, they provided little clarity on future rate cuts.

This decision saw a rift among Fed policymakers, as some, including Governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran, pushed for a minor rate reduction. Nonetheless, the outcome continues the Fed's policy trajectory initiated during the Biden administration and briefly paused during Trump's tenure.

While inflation remains a focal point, signs of job market stabilization brought some relief. The labor market, though improving, is influenced by stricter immigration policies. Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to discuss these developments further at a press conference.

