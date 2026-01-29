Left Menu

Meta's Bold AI Ambitions Drive New Capital Expenditure Surge

Meta is increasing its annual capital expenditure significantly to build AI infrastructure and has laid off 10% of its Reality Labs staff. The company is investing heavily in data centers and nuclear power to support its AI initiatives, despite challenges and competition in Silicon Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 02:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 02:39 IST
Meta's Bold AI Ambitions Drive New Capital Expenditure Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta has announced a sharp increase in its annual capital expenditure, as the company aims to build a powerful artificial intelligence infrastructure. This move is part of its pursuit of 'superintelligence', where machines could outperform human capabilities.

The company's share prices fell by about 2% in extended trading, as Meta projects capital expenditures between $115 billion and $135 billion, up from $72.22 billion last year. The company is investing in AI to boost its ad platform, which remains a key growth driver.

Meta is reallocating resources by laying off around 10% of its Reality Labs staff and shifting focus to wearables. Despite internal constraints, the company partners with energy firms for nuclear power and expands its data centers, intensifying its AI efforts amid fierce competition in Silicon Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026