Airtel's Creative Boost: Free Adobe Express for Millions

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Adobe to offer 360 million customers free access to Adobe Express Premium for a year. This allows users to create professional content, and highlights the trend of telecom operators collaborating with tech firms to boost customer engagement through innovative digital solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 10:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel announced on Thursday a groundbreaking initiative to enhance digital creativity for its massive customer base. The Indian telecom giant is partnering with Adobe to offer free access to Adobe Express Premium to 360 million users for an entire year. This collaboration empowers users to effortlessly create high-quality social media assets and marketing materials, regardless of prior design experience.

The move comes at a time when AI-powered design tools are increasingly becoming indispensable in the digital landscape. Recognizing this trend, Airtel, under the leadership of Sunil Mittal, seeks to keep user engagement robust within its digital ecosystem by forming strategic alliances with cutting-edge tech companies.

The Adobe Express Premium subscription, valued at approximately Rs 4,000, will be available to Airtel's entire customer network, spanning mobile, WiFi, and DTH services. Customers can easily access this offering by logging in to the Airtel Thanks App, marking a landmark step in the telco's customer engagement strategy.

