Asia's Markets Pause Amid Tech Earnings and Global Uncertainties

Asia's stock markets paused on Thursday due to tech earnings concerns and anticipation of Apple's results. Amid this, gold and silver reached record highs, and oil prices rose with U.S.-Iran tensions. The dollar weakened against multiple currencies, while AI investments influenced tech stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 07:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 07:31 IST
Asia's stock markets took a breather on Thursday as tech sector earnings raised caution ahead of Apple's results. Meanwhile, mixed signals from top economies left the dollar exposed, despite verbal interventions from U.S. and European authorities.

Investors sought refuge in gold and silver, sending them to all-time highs, while oil prices surged on U.S.-Iran tensions. The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady, with Chair Jerome Powell indicating an improving economic outlook but remaining tight-lipped on potential future policy changes.

The tech sector saw a mixed performance, with Microsoft's large capex worries overshadowing Meta's positive revenue guidance, as investors awaited Apple's earnings. The dollar's decline further boosted the demand for physical assets, while concerns about U.S. and global economic policies lingered.

