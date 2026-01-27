Left Menu

Golden Surge: The Unstoppable Rise in Gold Prices

Recent record highs in gold prices have sparked a buying frenzy in Shanghai and Hong Kong. With experts predicting further increases, demand is high as buyers seek safe-haven assets amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:19 IST
Golden Surge: The Unstoppable Rise in Gold Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices have reached unprecedented heights this week, prompting a rush of customers to stores in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Buyers, optimistic about future increases, continue to invest heavily in the precious metal.

According to gold seller Zhao Jinhao in Shanghai, gold awareness has become a long-term trend. The price has significantly risen from just over 20 yuan in the 1980s to more than a thousand yuan now.

In Hong Kong, Simon Littmann of Swiss Investors Corporation Limited reported his busiest January in two decades due to high demand but noted challenges with supply. Despite higher prices affecting wholesale demand, investment-style bars and coins remain popular.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026