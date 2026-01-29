Left Menu

Tragedy in Baramati: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's popular Deputy Chief Minister, died in a plane crash in Baramati, leaving a significant void in Indian politics. BJD leaders have called for an investigation into the crash, urging authorities to examine possible technical failures. The nation mourns his loss as funeral preparations commence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:24 IST
BJD leader Prasanna Acharya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, tragically lost his life in a plane crash near Baramati on Wednesday. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, with BJD leader Prasanna Acharya lamenting the 'great vacuum' left in Indian politics due to Pawar's untimely departure.

Calling for a thorough investigation, BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized the need to look into potential technical issues that may have caused the crash. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and forensic teams have already arrived at the crash site to probe the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.

The loss of Ajit Pawar has been described as irreplaceable by various political leaders, including Union Minister Raksha Khadse, who highlighted his significant contributions to Maharashtra's development. As supporters gather to pay their final respects, preparations for Pawar's funeral are underway at Baramati's Vidya Pratishthan ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

