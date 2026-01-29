Left Menu

Surat's Green Initiative: Paving the Path to a Zero Waste City

Surat is emerging as a leader in environmental conservation, aiming for 100% recycling of construction waste. The city's Municipal Corporation prioritizes 'Green Growth' as it transitions from 'Diamond City' to 'Zero Waste City', significantly cutting CO₂ emissions and promoting recycled material usage in government projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:50 IST
Surat's Green Initiative: Paving the Path to a Zero Waste City
Surat moving towards 'Zero Waste City' (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move for environmental conservation, Surat is positioning itself as a frontrunner in scientific waste management, aiming to be a 'Zero Waste City'. According to a state government declaration marking 'Urban Development Year', the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) places 'Green Growth' at the forefront of its modern urban infrastructure agenda.

Determined to recycle 100% of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated locally, the SMC is instituting a structured waste diversion system. This system ensures waste is sent directly to designated sites or plants for recycling. This initiative, exceeding mere cleanliness, underscores Surat's deep commitment to environmental stewardship.

The city's recycling efforts have already demonstrated environmental benefits, reducing over 500 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to conserving 250,000 kg of coal. Currently, approximately 80 metric tons of demolition waste is recycled daily into valuable products like paver blocks under government-supported scientific processes.

A Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Plant converts this waste into high-quality products. The SMC mandates government tenders include up to 20% of recycled materials from this facility, enhancing market demand and bolstering the circular economy.

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026