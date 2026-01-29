Surat's Green Initiative: Paving the Path to a Zero Waste City

In a landmark move for environmental conservation, Surat is positioning itself as a frontrunner in scientific waste management, aiming to be a 'Zero Waste City'. According to a state government declaration marking 'Urban Development Year', the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) places 'Green Growth' at the forefront of its modern urban infrastructure agenda.

Determined to recycle 100% of the construction and demolition (C&D) waste generated locally, the SMC is instituting a structured waste diversion system. This system ensures waste is sent directly to designated sites or plants for recycling. This initiative, exceeding mere cleanliness, underscores Surat's deep commitment to environmental stewardship.

The city's recycling efforts have already demonstrated environmental benefits, reducing over 500 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to conserving 250,000 kg of coal. Currently, approximately 80 metric tons of demolition waste is recycled daily into valuable products like paver blocks under government-supported scientific processes.

A Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Plant converts this waste into high-quality products. The SMC mandates government tenders include up to 20% of recycled materials from this facility, enhancing market demand and bolstering the circular economy.