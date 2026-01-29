Kerala Takes Initiative: Specialized Menopause Clinics to Revolutionize Women's Health

In a landmark development aimed at enhancing women's healthcare, Kerala has announced the establishment of specialized menopause clinics across its district hospitals. The initiative, revealed in the latest budget by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, will see a dedicated allocation of Rs 3 crore to make these clinics a reality.

Menopause, a critical phase in a woman's life, is often neglected, despite its significant physical and emotional toll. The newly proposed clinics will offer medical consultations, mental health counseling, and screenings for heart, bone, and hormonal health. Furthermore, they aim to provide all necessary medications and guidance under one roof, according to official sources.

Kerala's efforts mirror those of Maharashtra, which made headlines by becoming the first state in India to introduce dedicated menopause clinics in government hospitals. This visionary step in women's health was inaugurated on Makar Sankranti, January 14, setting a precedent for others to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)