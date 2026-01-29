Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Life

Investigators have recovered vital flight data from the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and five others. Authorities have launched an investigation, while funeral arrangements for the beloved politician are underway. Thousands gather to pay respects as his decorated rath procession proceeds through Baramati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:25 IST
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Life
Visual of the accident site in Baramati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fatal crash that ended the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others has prompted a comprehensive investigation after the retrieval of the flight's voice and data recorders.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and forensic teams reached the crash site, and Pune Rural Police registered an Accidental Death Report at Baramati Taluka Police Station as they escalate their inquiry.

Amid this backdrop of mourning, supporters assembled in Baramati to bid farewell to the longtime Deputy CM, as his funeral procession made its way through the city, concluding at Vidya Pratishthan Ground, where thousands paid their respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026