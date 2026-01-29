Tragic Plane Crash Claims Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Life

The fatal crash that ended the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and five others has prompted a comprehensive investigation after the retrieval of the flight's voice and data recorders.

Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and forensic teams reached the crash site, and Pune Rural Police registered an Accidental Death Report at Baramati Taluka Police Station as they escalate their inquiry.

Amid this backdrop of mourning, supporters assembled in Baramati to bid farewell to the longtime Deputy CM, as his funeral procession made its way through the city, concluding at Vidya Pratishthan Ground, where thousands paid their respects.

(With inputs from agencies.)