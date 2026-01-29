Indonesian Stocks Rebound Amid Frontier Market Status Concerns

Indonesian stocks experienced a modest recovery as the nation's regulators unveiled strategies to restore investor confidence. This followed a sharp decline caused by concerns over a potential downgrade to frontier market status by MSCI.

Regulators doubled the free-float requirement for listed firms to 15% to address MSCI concerns. Despite this, the Jakarta Composite Index still showed a significant decrease of 1.7%, recovering from an 8% drop which halted trading.

Investment banks Goldman Sachs and UBS downgraded Indonesian stocks as MSCI flagged transparency issues. Despite encouraging communication between Indonesia's financial authorities and MSCI, market volatility remains due to macroeconomic uncertainties and fiscal management concerns.

