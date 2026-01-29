Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

India's economy is expected to grow between 6.8% and 7.2% in the upcoming fiscal year due to strong domestic demand. Despite global trade uncertainties and tariffs, India's growth remains robust, aided by the undervalued rupee and recent economic reforms. The government aims to sustain growth despite external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's economy is projected to grow between 6.8% and 7.2% in the fiscal year starting in April, driven by robust domestic demand, the government announced on Thursday. Despite global market volatility, the Finance Ministry's annual economic survey anticipates steady growth, albeit at a slightly reduced pace from this fiscal year's 7.4% projection.

Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament, the survey emphasizes cautious optimism. It reports that global trade uncertainties, such as the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, introduce risks but do not immediately threaten macroeconomic stability. Despite the challenges, the rupee's undervaluation provides some cushion against international tariff impacts.

Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran outlines potential boosts from tax cuts and labor overhauls, anticipating increased investment and consumption. The ongoing trade talks with the United States are expected to ease external uncertainties. Organizations like the IMF and the World Bank have recently upgraded India's growth forecasts, reinforcing confidence in its economic resilience.

