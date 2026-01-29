Rupee's True Value: India's Economic Potential versus Currency Challenges
Despite strong economic fundamentals, the Indian rupee has depreciated to 92 per US dollar. The Economic Survey highlights the rupee's undervaluation and the challenges of attracting foreign investment. India's growth remains favorable, but challenges in global trade and geopolitical tensions pose potential headwinds for economic ambitions.
The Indian rupee has slipped to an unprecedented low of 92 against the US dollar, a situation not reflecting India's robust economic fundamentals, according to the Economic Survey released on Thursday.
Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the pre-Budget document underscores the rupee's poor performance in 2025, highlighting the trade deficit in goods while net trade surpluses in services and remittances fall short of balancing it.
Despite a favorable growth outlook and controlled inflation, attracting foreign investment remains challenging amidst global trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. The Survey urges for alignment among the State, private sector, and households to navigate these complex dynamics.
