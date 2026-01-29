Left Menu

IEX Reports Robust Profit Growth in December Quarter

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported an 11% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 119.10 crore. This growth was driven by increased income, with total income rising to Rs 183.06 crore from Rs 160.53 crore. The company also declared an interim dividend.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced on Thursday an 11 percent growth in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 119.10 crore for the December quarter. This uptick marks a significant improvement from the previous year's net profit of Rs 107.29 crore during the same period, according to a company exchange filing.

The increase in profitability was supported by a rise in total income, which reached Rs 183.06 crore compared to Rs 160.53 crore in the corresponding period of the prior financial year. These results underscore IEX's continued strength in the power trading sector.

In addition, the company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share, each with a face value of Re 1, for the financial year 2025-26. IEX remains a leading power exchange platform in India, facilitating automated trading for electricity, renewable energy, and certificates.

