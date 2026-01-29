Left Menu

The Galloping Decline of South African Horse Racing

Once the dominant betting market in South Africa, horse racing now struggles to survive amid the rise of online sports betting and lottery games. With less than 1% market share, the sport relies on sponsors and faces challenges in attracting a younger audience. However, strong breeding and international broadcasts offer hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:38 IST
The Galloping Decline of South African Horse Racing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the 1980s, horse racing was synonymous with betting in South Africa. However, it now accounts for less than 1% of total gaming revenue, relying heavily on sponsors to keep it alive amidst a new gambling era.

Saturday's Metropolitan Stakes at Cape Town's Kenilworth Racecourse showcases a diminishing industry set against a glitzy backdrop. Once a market leader, horse racing now struggles for relevance against online sports betting, casinos, and lotteries. According to the National Gambling Board, gambling turnover soared from 100 billion rand in 2002 to 1.5 trillion by 2025, but horse racing remains stagnant.

The challenge is attracting younger audiences who prefer instant gratification. Nonetheless, South Africa's breeding programs and regulatory standards maintain global respect, broadcasting races internationally, such as with the Hong Kong Jockey Club's involvement in the Metropolitan Stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026