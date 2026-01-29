The Galloping Decline of South African Horse Racing

In the 1980s, horse racing was synonymous with betting in South Africa. However, it now accounts for less than 1% of total gaming revenue, relying heavily on sponsors to keep it alive amidst a new gambling era.

Saturday's Metropolitan Stakes at Cape Town's Kenilworth Racecourse showcases a diminishing industry set against a glitzy backdrop. Once a market leader, horse racing now struggles for relevance against online sports betting, casinos, and lotteries. According to the National Gambling Board, gambling turnover soared from 100 billion rand in 2002 to 1.5 trillion by 2025, but horse racing remains stagnant.

The challenge is attracting younger audiences who prefer instant gratification. Nonetheless, South Africa's breeding programs and regulatory standards maintain global respect, broadcasting races internationally, such as with the Hong Kong Jockey Club's involvement in the Metropolitan Stakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)