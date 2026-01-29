Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Bombardier Learjet Crash Claims Lives

A Bombardier Learjet 45 crash in Baramati led to the deaths of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. Bombardier has pledged to assist authorities in investigating the accident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is leading the probe, having recovered the plane's black box.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:08 IST
Tragedy Unfolds: Bombardier Learjet Crash Claims Lives
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft crashed at the Baramati airstrip, claiming the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The unfortunate event occurred during the aircraft's second landing attempt on Wednesday morning.

Bombardier, the Canadian aerospace company responsible for manufacturing the plane, has expressed its condolences to the victims' families and pledged full cooperation with the investigating authorities. While the investigation is ongoing, the company has refrained from speculating on the cause of the crash.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently leading the inquiry into the tragic accident, with the crucial black box of the aircraft having been recovered. The Learjet was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, and both cockpit crew members were among those killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026