Tragedy Unfolds: Bombardier Learjet Crash Claims Lives

In a tragic incident, a Bombardier Learjet 45 aircraft crashed at the Baramati airstrip, claiming the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The unfortunate event occurred during the aircraft's second landing attempt on Wednesday morning.

Bombardier, the Canadian aerospace company responsible for manufacturing the plane, has expressed its condolences to the victims' families and pledged full cooperation with the investigating authorities. While the investigation is ongoing, the company has refrained from speculating on the cause of the crash.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently leading the inquiry into the tragic accident, with the crucial black box of the aircraft having been recovered. The Learjet was operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, and both cockpit crew members were among those killed.

