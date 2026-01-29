Global Markets Soar Amid Earnings Optimism and Precious Metal Surge

In a buoyant session for global markets, stocks surged on Thursday, buoyed by robust investor optimism toward corporate earnings. Central to the market's rally were precious metals, with gold achieving an unprecedented ninth consecutive day of record highs, and oil prices ascending amid U.S.-Iran tensions.

Eurozone equities received a boost with the Euro STOXX 600 rising 0.5%, driven by the elevated prices of oil and precious metals. Contrasting this upbeat sentiment, the German economy released downgraded growth expectations for 2026 and 2027, prompting its equities to fall by 0.9%.

Elsewhere, Wall Street's focus centered on Apple's financial performance, as market players anticipated results exceeding analyst forecasts. Meanwhile, investors adjusted expectations over U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy, following Chair Jerome Powell's stance on a stable economic outlook and unchanged interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)