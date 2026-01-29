Left Menu

Global Markets Soar Amid Earnings Optimism and Precious Metal Surge

Global markets rallied due to strong earnings optimism and soaring precious metals, despite German economic concerns. U.S. interest rates remain steady, fostering investor confidence. Apple's earnings are anticipated to outpace forecasts, while geopolitical tensions and international currency shifts add to market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:09 IST
Global Markets Soar Amid Earnings Optimism and Precious Metal Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a buoyant session for global markets, stocks surged on Thursday, buoyed by robust investor optimism toward corporate earnings. Central to the market's rally were precious metals, with gold achieving an unprecedented ninth consecutive day of record highs, and oil prices ascending amid U.S.-Iran tensions.

Eurozone equities received a boost with the Euro STOXX 600 rising 0.5%, driven by the elevated prices of oil and precious metals. Contrasting this upbeat sentiment, the German economy released downgraded growth expectations for 2026 and 2027, prompting its equities to fall by 0.9%.

Elsewhere, Wall Street's focus centered on Apple's financial performance, as market players anticipated results exceeding analyst forecasts. Meanwhile, investors adjusted expectations over U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy, following Chair Jerome Powell's stance on a stable economic outlook and unchanged interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026